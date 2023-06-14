Versiti Blood Center in Traverse City Celebrates World Blood Donor Day

Wednesday marks a positive, global holiday.

It’s the only one that is taken in vein, World Blood Donor Day. It raises awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank those that have donated.

Versiti Blood Center in Traverse City says that only 38% of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 5% do.

“Give it a thought or two, ask around. Nobody likes needles, but when you’re in a situation where you might need blood, it’s just a really feel good philanthropic thing you can do to help support your community,” Heidi Robinson from the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan said.

If you want to donated blood through Versiti, click here.