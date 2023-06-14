Troopers Searching for Midland Man Who Wandered Off After Car Crash

Michael Frisco

Michigan State Police are looking for a Midland man who went missing after being involved in a car crash.

Troopers say Michael Frisco, 49, was in a car crash on May 26 near M-30 and Estey Road in Gladwin County. He was reported missing on June 8 and hasn’t been seen since.

Troopers say Frisco walked away from the scene of the crash into the woods. He’s 5′5″, about 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He does not have his phone or wallet on him.

K9 and aviation teams are searching the area around the crash, but if you have any information please call the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.