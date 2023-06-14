Troopers Find Meth, Cocaine and Heroin After Pulling Over Wrong-Way Driver

A woman is jail after she was found with meth, cocaine, and heroin during a traffic stop, according to troopers.

On June 9, troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post stopped a car for driving the wrong way on 14th Street near Division.

The passenger of the car was identified as a 41-year-old woman from Traverse City, who troopers say was secretly trying to move in the front seat. Upon noticing the movement of the woman, troopers noticed her holding a crack pipe.

According to troopers, they also found a crack pipe in her jacket pocket.

Troopers say they searched the car and found a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of oxycodone and methadone pills, and a bag of an unknown powdery substance.

According to troopers, the passenger was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, and when they arrived at the jail, another bag of crack cocaine was found in the woman’s pant pockets.

A female corrections officer did another search of the woman at the jail and found more drugs hidden on her person, including a large bag of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and suspected heroin.

Troopers say that many of the drugs were packaged for distribution and the total amount of drugs confiscated during the investigation was nearly 33.8 grams.

The woman faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of schedule two controlled substances, and smuggling drugs/contraband into jail.

Troopers were assisted by Traverse City Police Department and Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department.

According to MSP, the driver was a 31-year-old woman from Rapid City, and was not arrested at this time.