Someone Left Their Trailer on I-75, and Troopers Want Your Help Finding the Owner

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that someone appears to have lost their trailer on southbound I-75 near MM 286.

Troopers said that on June 5, Michigan Department of Transportation workers found a damaged trailer and its contents in the median on southbound I-75 near MM 286 in Otsego County.

It is a small aluminum utility trailer, approximately 3 feet by 5 feet. It appears the trailer broke free from its vehicle while being towed, troopers said.

Advertisement

The trailer was carrying an 8-cylinder motor that was most likely removed at a junkyard, troopers said. There were no identifying numbers or a registration plate on the trailer.

State police are attempting to return the trailer to the owner and are asking the public to help. If you know the owner (or are the owner) or have any information about the trailer, call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or the MSP Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.