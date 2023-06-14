Church in Chippewa County Breaks Ground 2 Years After Being Destroyed in Fire

A church in Chippewa County is breaking ground two years after a fire destroyed it.

The devastating fire happened in may 2021 at the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church on the Bay Mills Reservation.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours and made it a total loss. The church had reopened in 1967 after a fire destroyed it at that time too.

Wednesday afternoon, the church had a small service along with the groundbreaking.

“It’s for the whole community because the church is the community and the community is the church. Everybody in this town sees him or her as a member of this church even though you may not see all of them in the church at the same time,” Rev. Dominic Afrifa from St. Kateri Tekakawith said.

The church is expected to open just after the new year.