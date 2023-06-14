MyMichigan Medical Center Sault, Central Savings Bank Holds 12th Annual Burger Bash for Road to Recovery Program

Downtown Sault Ste. Marie had the aroma of grilled burgers Wednesday afternoon.

MyMichigan Medical Center Sault and Central Savings Bank held their 12th Annual Burger Bash to raise money for the Road to Recovery Program.

The program, which is volunteer-driven, takes oncology patients from Sault Ste. Marie to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey for specialized treatments.

The burger bash is the biggest fundraiser for the Road to Recovery Program.

“Donations are really the livelihood of this program. It’s how the program gets these vans on the roads everyday. So it’s gas, bridge fare, tires on the vans, and brakes when they need it. It’s everything that the program needs to run,” Krystle Gerzetich, a volunteer coordinator, said.

The Road to Recovery Program is always looking for volunteers, and you can sign up by clicking here.