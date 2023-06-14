Mitchell State Park Campground Construction Nearly Complete

After more than a month of construction, the campground at Mitchell State Park is almost ready for campers again.

The campground’s closure was met with angry business owners and disappointed campers, as the campground was empty for Memorial Day weekend and has sat empty since.

The Unit Supervisor for Mitchell State Park, Ben Dietrich says Memorial Day weekend did look a little different this year, and says it’s been challenging not having campers at the park.

“The campers miss us being open and we miss having the campers, but we hope it’s been worthwhile, and they’ll really appreciate it once we open,” Dietrich predicted.

Mitchell State Park was among many state campgrounds to start the summer under construction. The construction comes after the Department of Natural Resources received $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to spend the next three years making improvements to infrastructure at state parks and trails.

The President of the Friends of Mitchell State Park, Kathleen Kelso is also the Manager of the gift shop that sits across the street from the campground. She says campers make up around 80% of their shoppers, and with the campground’s closure she says the gift shop was now empty too.

“Money wise we haven’t done real well,” Kelso admitted. However, she says she’s hopeful the improvements at the campground will pay off in the long run.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the summer and we’ll hopefully make some of that up,” Kelso said.

The DNR says crews are right on schedule as they’ve paved roads, installed ten new jug fillers and are nearly complete with the new toilet-shower building.

“Both projects have went pretty good. There’s been some material shortages here and there, but for the most part both projects have kind of plugged right along and have stayed right on schedule,” Dietrich explained.

Dietrich says the campground is set to reopened June 30 as he says they’ll have everything completed and ready to go just in time for campers.

“We’re just as bummed as the public is that we were closed. We love having campers, so we’ll be really anxious to get open and show everybody all the improvements that we’ve made,” Dietrich said.







