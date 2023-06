MI Healthy Mind: Triumph of Faith and Will

One day a child of optimism, another day a child who did a back flip that changed his life.

At age 15, Drew Clayborn did a random backflip and broke his neck. We hear from Drew and his father about what life was like next and the support that the family received.

Hear from Drew, his father, and insights from Dr. Philip J. Lanzisera of Henry Ford Behavioral Health.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.