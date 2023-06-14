Mental Wellness Center Would Bring Traverse City Services Under One Roof

Three groups in Grand Traverse County are working together to create a Center for Mental Wellness.

Munson Healthcare, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, and a group of community partners submitted a proposal for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help develop the center.

These groups have been working to bring mental healthcare, substance abuse disorder care and crisis services under one roof in Traverse City. They say the need for these services rose during COVID-19 and continues to rise.

Advertisement

If their request is granted, $5 million in ARPA funds would be used for the first phase of the project: moving existing services to a new 24/7 Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness. The plan is to have services available to kids and adults, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Phase two would add nursing and psychiatric assessments, and phase three would add Crisis Residential Unit and/or Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for kids and adults.

“Each day, members of our northern Michigan community struggle to find and access needed mental health services, leading them to seek care in our emergency departments or go without care which quickly escalates to a crisis,” said Munson Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Laura Glenn. “This funding proposal marks a significant next step toward expanding much-needed mental and behavioral health services for children, youth and adults in our region.”

If funds are approved, the plan is to choose a site and open the center by the end of next year.