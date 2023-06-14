Meals on Mission: Pickling Ramps, Cucumbers and Zucchini Galore

We’re joining Chef Clements back on Mackinac Island at Mission Point Resort.

Chef Clements has ramps, zucchini spears, cucumber “coins” and spears, and shows us the simple way to mix-up a pickling juice and place the veggies in the fridge!

Directions:

Once you have your items cut to be pickled, place them in individual glass jars. Fill the jar with the pickling juice.

After the jars are full, place the lid on them for a quick pickle! The quick pickle way has you place the jars in the fridge to set for ~3 to 4 days. After those days, the items will have absorbed the juice and be ready to eat!

For the pickle juice:

Chef Clements uses vinegar and sugar with pickling spices like, fennel and star anise.

