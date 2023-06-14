Marion Family Fun Fair Underway

Fair season is here, and the Marion Family Fun Fair is underway in Osceola County.

The yearly fair started in 1939 and offers a ton of fun things for all ages. There are games, vendors, food, and activities like face paintings and inflatables. Don’t forget to check out the livestock animals.

There are also events at the grandstands starting at 7 p.m., including, micro-wrestling, a truck and tractor pull, a rodeo, and a demolition derby.

The president of the Marion Fair, Matt Mohr, said it’s a great time for the kiddos.

“Tonight’s micro wrestling. The kids love that. Tomorrow night is West Michigan pullers, which is a sanctioned pole with modified trucks, tractors, semis. Friday night, we’ve got the Oprah rodeo coming in and Saturday night’s demolition derby,” said Mohr.

Admission to the fair is free. Parking will cost you five dollars a vehicle, starting Wednesday.

