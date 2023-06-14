Grayling Township Man Says He’s Devastated by Wildfire

A Grayling Township man says his life has been turned upside down after the wildfire that burned more than 2,400 acres, including his property has left him with devastating losses.

Ron Lukas lives in a very secluded part of Grayling Township. He’s semi-retired and on a fixed income,

Ron said he will be forced to leave, unable to sustain the lifestyle he loves so much.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I still really don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m losing my lifestyle, losing my life,” said Ron.

Ron Lukas said he’s still in shock over what’s happened to his little slice of heaven. He’s lived way back in the woods of Grayling Township for more than 30 years.

“I don’t have any neighbors. I just like the peace and quiet of my being alone, being with nature, You know, all the critters listening to Whippoorwill at night. No coyotes. That’s music to my ears,” said Ron.

But after the wildfire that burned through his 40 acres of land, Ron said much of what he’s built is gone.

He said he’s worked all his life with his hands and over the years acquired tools and equipment as well as recreational vehicles, to an estimate of more than $200,000.

The long list of what he lost in the fire, includes, carpenter tools, a John Deere Tractor, motor home, dune buggy, quads, a snowmobile, quads, and much more.

Ron said it was a miracle his house didn’t catch on fire. Burn marks can be seen mere inches from his home.

“My house is still standing, but I got to move, you know, I got to move. I can’t stay here,” said Ron.

Ron said he has health issues, making it harder to live in seclusion but he had systems set up to get by. Systems that require tools he no longer has.

“I had a foot amputated a year and a half ago. And it was it was difficult, you know, coming back here to live because there’s a lot of work that that’s entailed to support yourself, And now I, without anything left, no tools, nothing, I can’t do it anymore,” said Ron.

Ron said some of what he lost is insured but a friend has started a GoFundMe to replace what wasn’t-hoping to find a solution so Ron can stay.

“I’ll be 65 in a couple of months. I couldn’t afford, you know, a policy that would cover everything that I’ve owned in my entire life,” said Ron.

You can find a link to Ron Lukas’ Go Fund Me page here.