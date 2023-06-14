Grand Traverse County Transfers Ownership of Twin Lakes Park to Charter Township of Long Lake

Our parks in Northern Michigan are gathering places for all, and one long time park in Grand Traverse County is changing stewardship.

The county will transfer ownership and operation of Twin Lakes Park over to Charter Township of Long Lake.

The space has been a park for 81 years, and the township and county want to ensure a smooth transition. The township will also be allocated $124,000 for the future operation of the park to continue its success.

“It’s kind of like the gateway as you come into the Long Lake Township up north Long Lake Road. It’s right there and so people can see it,”Ron Lemcool, the Charter Township of Long Lake Supervisor, said.

“Long Lake would likely have better opportunity due to the proximity of the park to maintain it and keep it updated,” Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said.

The transfer of ownership is expected to take between 60 and 90 days.