Frederic Man Arrested After Running From Deputies on His Dirt Bike

A 32-year-old Frederic man is in jail after he failed to stop for deputies according to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies spotted the man on his dirt bike Tuesday afternoon, and tried to stop him after observing several traffic infractions.

The man was going eastbound on Marlette Rd. in Waters and began to speed away from deputies. Deputies followed the man down Marlette Rd and onto a two-track before losing him in the winding trails.

Deputies investigated and identified the man, leading them to his residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was arrested for fleeing and eluding, and lodged at the Otsego County Jail.








