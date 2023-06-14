Crucial Rural Funding Not Found in Initial Budget Proposals

Last year, the state created the Office of Rural Development which was a major boost to Northern Michigan business and economy.

As both the House and Senate have introduced their budget plans for the next year, a lot of funding for the office is not there. The office is seeking $7 million to fund grants for businesses and developers to put in place a system to apply for larger federal grants. Organizations are losing out on millions of dollars because they don’t have the ability to apply for the grants.

This funding would do that but so far groups like Traverse Connect have been getting shut out when asking for the funding to be included.

“It’s been extremely frustrating that the $7 million investment, that would make all the difference in our small rural communities, is being lost in the shuffle when some of the discussions are for $100 million here, $200 million there,” said Henry Wolf of Traverse Connect, “We’re just asking for $7 million and it’ll make all the difference.”

The legislature is aiming to have the entire state budget done and approved by the end of the month.