Cowell Cancer Center in Traverse City Receives Generous Donation From Serra Subaru

A donation was made Wednesday to the Cowell Cancer Center in Traverse City.

Serra Subaru gave 100 blankets and $2,500 to the cancer center, and they’re also getting art kits for their pediatric oncology patients.

Serra has had a partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma society since 2016.

“Our patients are ever so grateful when we get support from the community to help them get through their cancer journey. So many struggle at times during this,” Kathy LRaia, the Munson Vice President of Oncology and Professional services, said.

We’re very, very happy to be a part of the community and to give some of these folks who need a lot of care, a little bit of warmth and maybe some financial assistance that that will help them,” Jerry Zezulka, the executive manager of Serra Subaru, said.

The cancer center says that Serra has been donating to them for the past five years.