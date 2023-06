Grand Traverse County officials said that a woman was killed early Tuesday when her vehicle hit a tree.

Officials said the crash happened on 5 Mile Road and Prouty Road in East Bay Township at 1 a.m.

The driver - a 34-year-old woman from Williamsburg - crossed over the center line and across the road, then ran off the road and hit a tree, officials said. No other vehicles were involved.

The accident is under investigation, and we will update this story when we have more details.