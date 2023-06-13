Walloon Lake’s Melrose Township Named a Monarch City USA

Walloon Lake’s Melrose Township is named a Monarch City USA. They’re joining a list of more than 100 communities nationwide working to protect the monarch butterfly.

“Our pollinators are important because we don’t have any way to pollinate our food without them. So when we lose the bees and the bats and the butterflies, we’ll be in a lot of trouble,” said Lauri Juday, who lives in Melrose Township.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says nearly a billion Monarch butterflies have vanished from the U.S. since 1990.

Juday has been creating pollinator gardens with the Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy.

“We’ve been working on preserves with a purpose. They’re smaller preserves that have been sitting idle for a minute. We wanted to give them a little more life and purpose,” explained Connor Dennis, Land and Water Protection Specialist for the Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy. “We thought pollinator gardens are just an important way for us to help give back to the struggling bee and monarch butterfly populations.”

One of the pollinator gardens is at the Voran Family Preserve.

“This is a casting garden where we’re planting native wildflowers on both sides. Farther up is where the milkweed and the butterfly weed are planted,” said Juday. “Milkweed is the only thing monarch butterflies lay their eggs on, and the caterpillars eat.”

Melrose Township has been named a Monarch City USA, thanks to all their hard work focused on helping butterflies.

“I hope that the surrounding areas will come on board, and we can all network together to create a beautiful habitat in Northern Michigan,” added Juday.

Boyne City, Kalkaska and Elk Rapids have also been named Monarch City USA.