State Asks How to Improve Childcare Services in Osceola County, 5 Others

The state is sending out surveys to businesses, childcare providers and parents in six rural Michigan counties to find out how they can help improve childcare services in the area.

Osceola County was one of the rural counties that was selected for the Middle Michigan Development Corporation’s (MMDC) program to address childcare services in the area. There are nearly 600 additional slots needed in Osceola County.

The vice president of the MMDC, Kati Mora, said the surveys give them an opportunity to look at what is being offered not just in cities, but in rural communities as well.

“With this program our hope is to not only add slots through the possibility of additional childcare providers, but to support the current childcare providers already in our communities,” Mora said.

Huntey’s Clubhouse has daycares across the region, including one in Osceola County. CEO Tyler Huntey says the center they opened in Reed City a little over a year ago is already nearly at capacity.

“In general, Osceola County fits the same mold as many rural communities in Michigan where there is a lot of demand in services, but there’s just a lot of challenges in general with childcare,” Huntey admitted.

One of the biggest challenges Huntey says they face is keeping wages for employees high while keeping prices for parents low. He says a way for the state to solve that is by allowing teachers to watch over more children.

“If we could have another child in a classroom that would really help us with being able to reinvest in the business and reinvest in paying our teachers more and things like that, that really just benefit the children at the end of the day,” Huntey said.

The Middle Michigan Development Corporation will be hosting a town hall with their findings on July 18 with more surveys coming to Isabella and Gladwin counties.

If you’re a business owner, a childcare provider or parent in Osceola County, click here to take MMDC’s survey.