Northern Michigan Community Mourns Loss of Popular Restaurant Owner

Neal Cooley, co-owner of Fred’s of Roscommon, was very loved in the community. He was a fixture of the restaurant who patrons loved to come see and a role model for employees. For those that knew and loved Cooley, his loss hits twice as hard after watching him battle cancer and other health issues. Cooley was working on his comeback when the accident happened.

Terry Smith, who worked as a lead cook under Cooley in the past, said he was shocked when he first heard about it.

“It was just, it’s devastating. The man was a genius. He came into this town, and he put forth everything into that restaurant. And he was a very smart businessman. He was a chef himself at one point in his life, in his career, and a lot of people looked up to him,” Smith said.

Advertisement

Smith said he’s grateful he got the opportunity to know such an amazing person.

“I learned a lot from him. He mentored me, taught me how to make Hungarian soup, clam chowder. I mean, the man was a real down to earth guy for being as educated and as smart as he was,” said Smith.

Ed Roginski, who co-owns the restaurant with a third partner, says they caught on pretty quickly what a gem they had in Cooley when he started working at Fred’s back in 2009.

“Neal was a breath of fresh air. He knew catering, he knew ordering food. He knew the front of house. He knew the back of the house. So, after about six, seven, eight months, I said, ‘let’s keep this guy. So, we made him a partner so he would go anyplace. And it really worked out well,” said Roginski.

Advertisement

Roginski said Cooley was a fighter, he was recently recovering from cancer and had other health issues over the years.

“He came back to us maybe about a month ago, working like maybe 40 minutes a day. Maybe an hour, one time, an hour and a half. And he’d get real tired, but still sharp as a whip. Customers loved it when he came in. Employees loved it when he came in,” said Roginski.

Making the news of his passing even harder to take.

“We closed Saturday night, and the staff just couldn’t do it. Now, if it would’ve been up to Neal, he would have got upset and said, stay open, because that’s the way Neal was. He would have been upset if he knew that we shut down. But his staff was so distraught and so we did it,” Roginski said.

Advertisement

Cooley won’t be missed just by the people he knew at Fred’s. Tracy Pardue Smith, the executive director of the Higgins Lake-Roscommon Chamber of Commerce, remembers Cooley for his generosity.

“Neil and Fred’s of Roscommon has been big supporters of the community, not just the chamber, but the village, all the children’s activities and sports teams and stuff like that. So, it is a big loss for our community,” said Pardue Smith.