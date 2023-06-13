MSP Trooper and His K9 Partner Reunite Lost Boy With His Mom

Loki (Raymond Holt)

Roscommon County deputies say they were able to find a missing three-year-old boy thanks to the help of Michigan State Police’s K9 Unit.

Deputies were called to home in Roscommon Township after a mom called saying she couldn’t to find her son. Deputies say the home is in a heavily wooded and swampy area. Michigan State Police, including several K9 Officers, were called out to help.

Trooper Adam Whited and his K9 partner Loki searched over three miles of woods before finding the missing boy. They say he was about a half mile from his home, barefoot but unharmed. Trooper Whited gave him a piggyback ride back to his home.

He was checked out by EMS and reunited with his mom.

Roscommon County deputies want to thank Trooper Whited and Loki, along with the rest of the Michigan State Police K9, Aviation and Drone units, Houghton Lake Ambulance, Roscommon Township Fire and the All County Search and Rescue Group.