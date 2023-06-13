Kingsley Native Surprises Pre-School Class After Returning From Army National Guard Training

Emmaley Burch graduated from Kingsley Highschool in 2022. She has spent the last six months at basic training for the Army National Guard in Missouri.

During her time training, a Pre-School class from Immaculate conception Elementary School in Traverse City have been sending her thoughts, prayers, and cards to help her through this difficult time.

Emmaley has returned from training, and she decided that one of her first stops will be to the elementary school to surprise the Pre-School class that has done so much for her.

But what makes this extra special, is that Emmaley’s little cousin is also in the class and has no idea that her cousin is home.