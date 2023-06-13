Kingsley Man Headed to Nashville After ‘Emerging Artist Program’ Contest

This June, Drew Hale, currently of Kingsley, will be one of five emerging artists to travel to Nashville, TN.

The trip to Nashville comes after winning a spot in the “Emerging Artist Program” presented by Tractor Supply Company.

The competition that brought in nearly 900 artist submissions is based on Tractor Supply Company’s value of “Life Out Here.”

“Everything about this program embodies what we call ‘Life Out Here’ - authenticity, creativity and getting back to your roots, said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “We’re so proud to partner with these artists and their mentors to showcase their songs inspired by Life Out Here. We can’t wait to see and hear what the future holds for all of them.”

Once in Nashville, the artists will earn a spot on “Ole Red on the Rise Presented by Tractor Supply,” an Opry Entertainment Group artist discovery series beginning June 7 at Ole Red Nashville.

The emerging artists will be paired with one of the five mentors selected by Tractor Supply: Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Kat & Alex and Lauren Alaina to collaborate. The emerging artists will get to record their songs at a premier studio, meet with industry executives and open for Lainey Wilson at an exclusive event during country music’s biggest week in Nashville in June.

Click here to find out more about the contest, the winners, and how you could watch their live performances.



