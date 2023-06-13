High Fire Danger Projected for Wednesday

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is conducting a final check to make sure the wildfire that burned more than 2,400 acres of land in Crawford County is out.

The DNR’s Forest Fire Supervisor with the Grayling Management Unit, Mike Janisse, said the Grayling Township Wildfire is 100% contained but they aren’t ready to say it’s out completely, just yet.

Janisse said they have been checking the past four days for hotspots and haven’t seen anything for the last three days.

Tuesday, the DNR said they plan to fly a drone, with thermal imaging cameras over the area to check for any more hot spots.

“It isn’t enough. We’re moderate today. Tomorrow we’re projected to be in a high fire danger and then on Thursday, back up into very high. So, we need a significant amount of rain in order to get those values down. The fire indices that we’ve been having, our historic we’ve been with almost 18 days of extreme just before this rain, which is unprecedented,” said Janisse.

The DNR stresses the importance of making sure you have water on hand to be able to put out a fire that gets out of control. Never leave a fire unattended and make sure it’s completely out.