Grayling Police Officer Hit By Car During Arrest Attempt, High-Speed Chase

The Grayling Police Department says an officer was injured during an arrest attempt and the high-speed chase that followed.

Officers were advised of a car driving recklessly around noon on Monday. They now know the driver, a 23-year-old Frederic woman, was drunk at the time.

She initially tried to avoid being stopped but was eventually pulled over. Police say she ignored the officer’s commands and then started driving towards him.

The officer reached into the car, trying to get the driver out. She started driving again, dragging the officer along with her. He ended up getting hit by the car as the driver took off.

The injured officer was able to get back to his patrol car and start chasing the woman. Police say the chase got over 100 mph, with the woman ramming her car into the officer’s several times.

Police say she eventually lost control and crashed. She was arrested with only minor scrapes and cuts. The injured officer was taken to Grayling Munson ER.

The driver is charged with: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault), Fleeing and Eluding – Second Degree, Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense (Felony), Resisting / Obstructing / Assaulting Officer, Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving While License Suspended. The case will be turned over to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office.