Grant Me Hope: Isa

In this week’s Grant Me Hope we meet Isa, an 11-year-old who loves learning, exercise and is always smiling.

Isa lights up the whole room, and you can’t be in the same space with him for five minutes without feeling good. he’s always smiling and always jumping for joy, which ends up being infectious.

But Isa does require a lot of attention. He’s got some medical needs, but while he does have some mobility issues he’s still very independent.

He would probably do best in a t0-arent home with people that have a lot of time for him.

