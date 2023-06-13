Grand Traverse County Health Department Starts Water Testing for the Season

It’s summer time and that means lots of people are out enjoying the beach, but you may want to check water conditions beforehand.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department starts beach monitoring reporting Wednesday and it goes until Sept. 6.

They’ll sample surface water from all public beaches in the county weekly and analyze it for E.coli to ensure the safety of the public. Testing will happen every Wednesday with results posted every Thursday.

Advertisement

“It’s a great opportunity to educate the community and just based the safety, the health and safety of our waterways and how they can protect themselves against any adverse contents that are flowing into any of the bodies of water attached to the Great Lakes,” Mike Lahey from the Grand Traverse County Health Department said.

To stay up to date on beach conditions, click here.