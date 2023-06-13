Gotion Moving Ahead With Battery Plant After Foreign Investment Analysis

Gotion Inc. says they plan to move forward with their EV battery factory in Michigan after hearing back from U.S. Department of Treasury Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).

They say after voluntarily submitting their information, CFIUS found that Gotion’s purchase of property in Green Charter Township is not a “covered transaction” under the Defense Production Act. A covered transaction is one where foreign investors (or adversaries) might gain access to U.S. citizens’ personal data, critical technologies or infrastructure.

Gotion says their evaluation by CFIUS points to the company’s efforts to be “transparent and accountable” in response to concerns the company would have to share information with the Chinese government.

