DNR Updates Deer Hunting Regulations Through 2025 Season

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says they have approved deer regulations for the next three years.

The DNR says many of the traditional regulations will stay the same, but there are some important updates:

A four-point antler restriction was reinstated on the restricted tag for combo licenses in 19 Lower Peninsula counties: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lenawee, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa and Shiawassee.

Hunters participating in the Liberty Hunt, a firearm deer hunt for youth and disabled hunters, will be able to shoot more than one antlerless deer. Bucks will still be limited to one per hunter, and a separate license will be required for each deer harvested.

The Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone in the U.P. (in Delta, Dickinson and Menominee County) has been removed. Hunters can now bait and feed deer there. Hunter’s choice point regulations have also been reinstated for combo tags. The restriction is three points on a side for the regular tag and four points on a side for the restricted tag.

A proposal to allow crossbows in the late archery season in the U.P. was rejected. They are still not allowed, including for hunters in the CWD Surveillance Zone where crossbows used to be allowed in late archery season.

Another proposal to reinstate antlerless harvest using archery equipment in several areas was also rejected. Antlerless harvest is still largely prohibited in these deer management units, except during the Liberty Hunt and through Deer Management Assistance Permits.

The DNR will release more information ahead of season openers later this year.