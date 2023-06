French Valley Vineyards in Leelanau County is a space for the whole family.

This summer, they are offering exclusive new offerings of drinks and new vines.

On top of the fresh hops, brewhouse planning, and the new beer menu, you can be a winemaker for the day.

As a wine club member, being a winemaker for the day lets you experience a pairing with a glass of tasting with the food to bring it all together.

Find out more to become a member or visit the vineyards, here.