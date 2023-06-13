910 Media Group and Northern Michigan RV are working together again to present The Best of National Cherry Festival 2023! Entry this year is easier than ever and there are five chances to win: one each day, Monday through Friday during NCF. Prizes this year include FOX merchandise from Call Me Kat, Cleaning Lady, and 9-1-1 Lone Star; mugs from the four, Good Day Northern Michigan, Michigan This Morning, and more!

Entry is open from 6/19 through midnight 7/02, so don’t delay: click the link below today.

Tell us a little about your favorite memory or things that bring you back to National Cherry Festival with your entry. Select memories will be shared on the four along with prize announcement during the week of NCF, 7/03 through 7/07. Watch the show to see a different prize announcement each day – winners will be notified/prizes shipped the week of July 10th.

Watch 9&10 News throughout each day for the latest updates from The National Cherry Festival: don’t miss any of the excitement, including 9&10 News special Live Stream broadcasts of NCF Events. See the schedule below;

The Best of National Cherry Festival events can be seen live on VUit and On Demand at the 9&10 News website.

Kids Pet Show: 7/03/23; 9:30AM-Noon

Cherries Got Talent Finals: 7/07/23; starting 2PM.

Queen’s Coronation: 7/07/23; 5:30-8PM.

Thanks to Northern Michigan RV for making this giveaway and live streams possible.