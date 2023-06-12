Why Do You Live in Michigan? Gov. Whitmer Starts Roundtable Tour

Solving Michigan’s population plateau problem has become a leading focus for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration. As Michigan has seen its population essentially sit at about 10 million people for decades, it’s falling behind states who are growing much faster.

Monday, Governor Whitmer held the first of many “Make it in Michigan” roundtables. In Grand Rapids, the roundtable allowed young professionals and those who moved from out of state to explain why they chose to come to Michigan and why they have stayed.

Things like family and the weather cannot be controlled by policy, but Whitmer is confident the laws she has signed have helped make Michigan more attractive than other states like Florida.

“It’s not stalling for us. I’ve talked to so many people who have moved here, because their rights are under attack. People are taking their freedoms of who they are, and make their own decisions about their own body, and coming to Michigan,” said Whitmer, “Teachers who have moved from Florida to the state of Michigan, because we don’t have a government that’s micromanaging and undermining their profession. I think this is an opportunity and it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Earlier this month, Whitmer created a task force focused on population growth. They are expected to have their first reports finished by December 1.