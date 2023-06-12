Traverse City Area Students Launch ATLAS Space Balloon

A student program sponsored by ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City launched a high altitude balloon over the weekend.

The ATLAS Space Explorers program gives middle and high school students the opportunity to experience different careers in the space industry.

The balloon launched over the weekend was fitted with several sensors to simulate a satellite and was the culmination of nine months of work by the students.

“The ATLAS Space Explorers’ whole goal is to get students inspired about being involved in the space industry and to do that as part of their career, which can range anywhere from being an engineer to being involved in business development or marketing. There’s a lot of fields necessary to make everything from ground systems, to launch services, to satellite to operate in space,” said Ryan Clulo, ATLAS Space Explorers Post Chairman.

Unfortunately, communication with the balloon was lost over Roscommon County.

If you see the balloon, please email the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at sheriff@roscommoncounty.net, or ATLAS Space Operations at info@astropreneur.net