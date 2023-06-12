Nessel Announces $338 Million Opioid Settlement with Walgreens

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday announced a settlement with Walgreens Pharmacy worth $338 million for what she says was their role in Michigan’s opioid epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic was born, in part, out of a concert of action by many large corporations who reaped incredible profits as a result,” said Nessel. “It is rewarding to both hold them accountable and secure much-needed funding for the continued suffering of those with opioid-use disorder.”

The settlement requires Michigan to join the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, which provides approximately $200 million over 15 years. By participating in the national settlement, eligible local governments will have an opportunity to participate in this portion of the settlement and receive direct payments.

Advertisement

Along with the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, Michigan will receive an additional $138 million over 18 years.

According to MDHHS data, 2,532 Michiganders died of a drug overdose from January to November 2022, an average of eight Michigan residents each day.

If you or a loved one are in need of opioid addiction treatment, visit the state’s opioid help page here.



