Man and Woman Killed In Crawford Co. Head-On Crash

Crawford County deputies say two people are dead after a head-on crash on Saturday, June 10.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on North Higgins Lake Drive in Beaver Creek Township.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the driver of a Ford dead at the scene. Two women in the other car, a Jeep, were taken to the hospital.

The Jeep passenger died from her injuries at the hospital. The driver survived but her current condition is unknown.

Deputies say the crash is under investigation, but alcohol was not a factor.



