Discovery Center Hosts Their First Event On Renovated Discovery Pier

Discovery Center & Pier in Traverse City hosted their first program on the renovated Discovery Pier over the weekend.

They offered three hands-on fishing stations to learn about casting and knot-tying, food webs (how food chains work together in nature), and fish identification.

The event was free for younger kids and their parents thanks to a grant from the Great Lakes Fishery Trust.

“What we do at Discovery Center & Pier is [try] to remove physical and financial barriers that prevent people from participating in Great Lakes activities. So that’s why we made sure that the program was free so that there was no financial barrier to participation. We also have been improving Discovery Pier, and everything here is universally accessible,” said Stephanie Rustem, Discovery Center and Pier.

Kids got to take home a new rod, reel and tacklebox along with a sail on Grand Traverse Bay courtesy of the Rotary Club of Traverse City.

While renovations continue on the pier, it’s still open to the public.