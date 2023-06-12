Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Woodland Feel Near Traverse City

On Arbutus Lake near Traverse City, you can find this home at the end of a winding driveway through 12 acres of forest.

This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, along with recreation space, in-home gym and much more. There is also a large pole barn and section of land that’s prepped and ready for a hobby farm.

The main floor is where you’ll find the study, an open living space and two separate balconies while upstairs you’ll find two spacious bedrooms and the master suite.

The lower level walkout is a great place for a quick workout or drink with friends.

You can check out the full listing here.







