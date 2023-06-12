A Getaway at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has a unique relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

The spa serves for a mid-week pick-me-up, a day of complete relaxation, or spa weekend getaway.

Their professionally trained staff is ready to have guests looking and feeling good for the summer with all of their new specials.

Some of their summer specials include Sunny Days Manicures and Pedicures and the Sun-Kissed Facial.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the spa seeing what a day of relaxation is like at the Grand Traverse Resort.