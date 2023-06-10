Soo Pilots Association Hosts Young Eagle Day

A few rain drops did not damper the spirits or fun for those participating in the Soo Pilots Association’s Young Eagle Day at Sanderson Field.

Three local pilots donated their time and their airplanes to have the school aged kids from 8 to 17-years-old, fly around a half mile above Sault Ste. Marie.

The flight lasted around 20 minutes.

About sixty kids flew with the pilots, listening in to the communications, and taking in the view.

After it was done, they got a certificate and signed their name in the world’s largest aviation log book, which will be housed at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

This was the first time for local nine-year-old, Vera.

“It was very beautiful. I loved seeing the sights,” Vera said. “Everything was tiny that is big when you are down here. I was scared and nervous. I am afraid of heights.”

Another ten volunteers helped out with the event.











