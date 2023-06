Taylor Swift Fans, Beware - There Are Lots of Ticket Scams Out There

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas. By Ronald Woan from Redmond, WA / Wikimedia Commons (Ronald S Woan)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan Taylor Swift fans of various ticket scams related to Swift’s Eras tour, which is at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9 and 10.

Reports of scammers taking advantage of Swift’s fans, called “Swifties,” indicate some have lost as much as $2,500 paying for tickets that don’t exist or that never arrive. The Better Business Bureau has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Swift tour. The complaints range from refund struggles to outright scams.

Buying second-hand tickets online is an inherently risky endeavor and it’s easy for a scammer to fake a screenshot of tickets that don’t exist or that have already been purchased, perhaps more than once.

With the re-emergence of live concerts after the pandemic, it’s important to take precautions to avoid bad actors who will take advantage of fans’ desire to see their favorite performer in concert.

“Michigan residents who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not just shake it off,” said Nessel. “We know these scams all too well. If you believe you were taken advantage of, filing a complaint with my office is better than revenge.”

Nessel reminds consumers of the rules they should keep in mind when purchasing tickets online:

Know your vendor - Make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information.

Do your research - If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor, you can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller.

Use credit - If you purchase tickets online, especially via an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App.

Shop securely - If a website begins with “https,” the “s” indicates that the website is “secure.” Typically, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is a graphic of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen.

Inspect your tickets - If you plan to purchase tickets from a source other than an established venue or official outlet, you can reduce your risk of arriving at the venue only to be turned away by physically inspecting the tickets. Check the time, date, and location on the tickets to ensure that this information matches your expectations. Review the listed seat assignments and call the venue to ensure that they represent validly assigned positions within the facility.

Contact the attorney general if you have a complaint - If you have a complaint regarding tickets you purchased online, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at https://secure.ag.state.mi.us/complaints/consumer.aspx, at P.O. Box 30213, Lansing, MI 48909, or at 877-765-8388.