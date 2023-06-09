Sleeping Bear Dunes BARK Rangers Remind People to Keep Pets in Pet Friendly Areas

Our Northern Michigan beaches are teeming with all kinds of wildlife, and one volunteer program is helping preserve a native species.

The Sleeping Bear Dune Bark Rangers are helping protect the endangered piping plover, which is a shoreline bird. They ask that visitors that have dogs with them keep them inside the pet friendly zones and away from the piping plover nesting areas.

“The biggest thing with pets is they’re a really skittish bird, so dogs, while they might be totally friendly and their on a leash, we still want them out of areas. The birds will see them as a predator,” Carly Maki, a member of the BARK. rangers, said.

You can volunteer to become a bark ranger by clicking here, or you can find a map to pet friendly areas of Sleeping Bear Dunes Lakeshore by clicking here.