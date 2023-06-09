Ottawa Co. Man Arrested for Dealing Cocaine, Meth and Ketamine

A Northern Michigan man has been arrested for dealing cocaine, ketamine and meth.

The State’s, Sheriff’s, Chief’s Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) say they started their investigation back in April of this year. Over the next few months, Trenten Thomas Armstrong from Ferrysburg delivered several types of controlled substances to a SSCENT undercover officer.

They eventually search his Ottawa County home and say they found more drugs there.

Armstrong is charged with delivery of cocaine, delivery of ketamine, delivery of meth, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and felony firearm.

SSCENT was assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.