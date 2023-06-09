New Public Space Opened in Traverse City in Time for Summer

A new public space is open for the public in Traverse City.

Rotary Square Downtown is on the intersection of Union and State Street, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday to kick off summer events in the new space.

The project was made possible by a $1 million grant from the Traverse City Rotary Charities to the Downtown Development Authority back in 2020.

“I wouldn’t say it’s another gathering space. It’s the gathering place for performances, for celebrations. So we really don’t have that space downtown. So it’s really an opportunity to have those celebrations and performances,” Jean Derenzy, the Traverse City DDA CEO, said.

The DDA also says that this has helped them realize a long held vision for more gathering space in downtown Traverse City.