New Mural in Traverse City Highlights the Importance of Migrant Workers

Jessica Kooiman Parker is a visual arts curator at Common Grounds who saw an opportunity in their building for a story to be told through art. She formed a partnership with Gladys Munoz, who works with the Justice and Peace Advocacy Center to do just that.

Jessica and Gladys sat down with immigrants and migrant workers within the community to hear their thoughts and visions on what they wanted presented through the art. The process took over a year to fully plan and coordinate since it was important to both Jessica and Gladys to make sure that the migrant communities voices were heard and that they were accurately presented and represented.

The final mural was painted by an artist from Detroit, Julianna Sanroman.

To check out the mural for yourself, visit the second floor of the Common Ground Coop at 414 downtown Traverse City.