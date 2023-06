The Lilac Festival has officially begun and will be full of events for the next 10 days!

This year marks the 75th Annual Mackinac Island Festival celebrating the lilacs and their uniqueness to the island.

There will be live music, a queen coronation, walking tours, bounce houses, and so much more.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are on the island getting to see the festival get started up!

MTM On The Road: Kicking Off The Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island-6:45