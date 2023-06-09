Michigan 2-1-1 Helps You Find Food, Housing and Support Locally

The wildfires in Canada and here in Grayling have started conversations around environmental health and safety hazards.

The Wilderness Trail Wildfire in Michigan left many people without food, electricity or a place to stay.

Michigan 2-1-1 is one way to find help of all kinds, right in your community. Need help with food, housing, or paying bills? Need support in a family crisis or community disaster?

Chad Veeser from Michigan 2-1-1 joins us to talk about how you can access their services by phone, text or on their website.