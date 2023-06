A man is dead after police say he crashed his truck.

Police are investigating this morning.

Robert Fluharty was driving north yesterday on Afton RD..

Advertisement

Police say he didn’t turn at a curve-sending his truck off the road.

They add he hit several trees and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene.

The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.