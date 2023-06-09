Haley’s Hot Takes: Live Preview of the Taylor Swift Concert

On a very special addition of Haley’s Hot Takes, Haley is taking us to Detroit ahead of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert at Ford Field.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m., but doors open at 4:30 p.m. There are two openers on the tour. Gracie Abrams will perform Friday, while OWENN will play Saturday; girl in red will be at both shows.

Taylor Swift usually gets to the stage around 8 p.m. From there, the show typically runs between 3 to 3.5 hours.

