Explore Hidden Worlds That Only Exist In Spring With Educator Alexis Dahl

For this Michigan Adventure, Educator and Video Creator Alexis Dahl explores a fascinating world that comes to life in spring when the snow melts. The pools that form from these snow melts are vital to the ecosystem and much more important than we comprehend.

These pools are called “vernal pools” and Alexis teams up with three ecologists from Michigan Technological University in the Upper Peninsula to gain some understanding about their importance to our way of life.

To watch more of Alexis’s videos visit the Alexis Dahl YouTube Page or to explore more of the treasures found in our own backyard, visit her website for more hidden gems.