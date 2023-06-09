Anglers, Local Governments Question Camp Grayling Memorandum

Anglers and members of local governments are raising concerns with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) passed between the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Veteran Affairs (MDVA).

The MOU was passed in late April after the DNR rejected the National Guard’s request to lease 162,000 additional acres of state land. The MOU would allow the MDVA to request permits on up to 52,000 acres of state land.

The president of the Anglers of the Au Sable, Joe Hemming, says the MOU doesn’t give enough details, and sent a letter to DNR Director Shannon Lott demanding answers.

“We’ve got concerns about this additional land. They’re using ecologically sensitive headwaters of the Ausable and Manistee Rivers as a testing area for electromagnetic warfare training,” Hemming admits.

In the letter they sent out at the end of May, they raised a number of concerns and questions about the technology the National Guard will be testing and if the land will be used by third party contractors.

“The anglers appreciate the mission of the National Guard, but these are serious questions, and they need to be addressed before anything goes forward on this,” Hemming argued.

A Trustee of Bear Lake Township in Kalkaska County and opposition leader to the expansion, Jim Knight, says despite the MOU, around eight local governments have passed resolutions opposing any expansion of Camp Grayling.

“Even though they’re not effected in the MOU’s 52,000 acres or the 162,000 acres, it doesn’t matter, they see what this may do to Northern Michigan,” Knight stated.

Anglers and members of local governments say they feel they were heard, but not listened to and hope their questions don’t go unanswered.

“We need answers to our questions. These are serious questions, they demand answers and we’re waiting,” Hemming said.

The DNR did not return 9&10 News’ request for comment.

